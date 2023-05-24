Councilwoman Vick Elected Vice Chair of ﻿Virginia First Cities

By: City of Newport News

Newport News City Councilwoman Tina L. Vick was recently elected Vice Chair of Virginia First Cities (VFC). The organization is comprised of 16 of the state’s oldest and most historic cities, the core communities of the Commonwealth. Members advocate for increased support and better policies from the state while sharing best practices for effective local government leadership.

“I am honored that my peers elected me Vice Chair of Virginia First Cities,” said Councilwoman Vick. “The coalition of VFC members is critical to addressing the unique challenges cities face and focusing on programs that break the cycle of poverty and encourage economic opportunity for residents of all ages and backgrounds. Our advocacy has increased state funding for critical policy areas, including urban infrastructure, health and welfare services, public transportation, education, housing, and public safety.”

The newly-elected Virginia First Cities board will serve for one year. The Vice Mayor of Portsmouth, Lisa Lucas Burke, was selected to serve as chair of the organization. For more information, visit www.virginiafirstcities.com.