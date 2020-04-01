Courtesy of Suffolk Economic Development

Economic Development Monthly Newsletter

April 2020 Special Update

New Online Workforce Directory

In response to the rapidly changing economic climate with COVID-19, Suffolk Economic Development Department has created an online resource aimed to support job seekers and industry talent acquisition efforts.

The new online directory, found on the YesSuffolk.com homepage, features Suffolk and surrounding area businesses who are currently hiring and looking to fill open positions. Special emphasis is placed on job openings that are entry-level and above.

The Department is now actively encouraging the Suffolk (and Hampton Roads) business community to supply current employment status information. The information will populate the directory tool, which will be updated regularly. If you would like your business to be listed, please email Tasmith@suffolkva.us.

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)

The Suffolk Economic Development Department remains committed to supporting our vibrant business community. We have compiled updates and guidance for businesses and organizations in response to COVID-19. This is a rapidly evolving situation and guidelines are being revised daily. We are focused on helping our businesses, small and large, during this situation. We would like to learn more about how your Suffolk-based business is being impacted and how we can support you, click here to email our department.

The City of Suffolk is working with local, state and federal partners to provide support and accurate information about business resources to the public. See the links below to learn more about the latest news, small business aid and event information.



Click here to for a listing of independently-owned Suffolk restaurants with links to their menus and delivery options. This directory is updated regularly to adjust to changing hours and services. Support local by buying local!