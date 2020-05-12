COVID-19 Causing Dramatic Increase in the Demand for Virginia Beach Waste Collections

By the City of Virginia Beach

Since the issuance of the Governor’s Stay-at-Home order, more people have been eating at home, shopping from home, and tackling those long-neglected garage cleanouts and yard projects. The result is a dramatic increase in the demand for waste collections and disposal services during a time when the availability of the Virginia Beach Waste Management staff has been severely limited due to childcare and quarantine related leave.

Municipal programs across the country have seen a spike in tonnages being collected. With this in mind, Waste Management staff was curious to see the comparison from April 3-April 27, 2020 to the same time frame in 2019. The results are as impressive as they are eye-opening. So, if you’ve wondered why your yard debris wasn’t collected on its normal day, why it’s taken longer to get a response from Customer Service, or why you’ve sat in a long line waiting to enter the Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center, here is an infographic to better explain the impact that this has had on the City of Virginia Beach Waste Management Division.

What can residents do to help? Have patience and understanding and know that the Virginia Beach Waste Management staff is working hard to provide the highest level of service possible. Ensure that what you set to the curb is within regulation and that, if it’s a bulky item, you’ve requested that type of service from their Customer Service Department. Be mindful that while these are not normal times nor normal conditions, we will get back to normal.

