COVID-19 Rental & Utility Assistance Program

The City of Chesapeake has established a program to assist residents who lost or reduced employment due to COVID-19. The program provides limited assistance to eligible Chesapeake residents who are not able to meet their rent, mortgage, and/or utility financial obligations.

Eligibility Requirements

Applicant must have lease agreement in their name. Assistance is provided to a household. Multiple individuals within a household cannot be assisted.

Applicant’s inability to pay must be due to the impact of COVID-19 that resulted in loss of job or significant reduction in work hours, or unemployment that occurred after March 1, 2020.

Rental property must be applicant’s primary residence.

Applicant must have applied for, or in the process, of applying for unemployment benefits and must be able to provide supporting documentation.

For more information or to apply call the Housing Crisis Hotline at 757-587-4202.