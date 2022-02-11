COVID-19 Sherwood Testing Site Closed

The Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) COVID-19 Testing Site at the Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News has closed. The VDH is continuing to operate the Community Vaccination Center at the Sherwood location. The VDH has also closed their Military Circle Testing Center. Participation had sharply fallen at these and several other VDH testing centers across the Commonwealth. The VDH is evaluating other testing options, including community partnerships and mobile testing vans. We will share details when they become available. VDH continues to partner with retail pharmacies to offer COVID-19 tests. If you need to be tested for COVID-19, visit the VDH website. The best way to protect yourself and those you love is by getting your COVID vaccine and booster. Those 5 and older can get a Pfizer vaccine and anyone 12 and older can receive a Pfizer booster; individuals 18 and older can receive a Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and booster. Get a vaccine or booster at the VDH Community Vaccination Center in Newport News, at the same site as the testing center (13875 Warwick Boulevard). The center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. (the last shots are administered at 7:30 p.m.). Walk-ins are accepted. To learn more, visit the VDH website.