COVID-19 Testing Announced at the Military Circle Mall

Today on New Year’s Eve

Clinic hours are from 2 to 6 p.m.

(NORFOLK, Va.)—The Norfolk Health Department is pleased to announce that there will be free COVID-19 testing, tomorrow, December 31, from 2-6 pm, at the former Macy’s department store location at Military Circle Mall (MCM) located at 880 N. Military Highway.

This additional clinic is being provided due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Dr. Parham Jaberi, Acting Director for Norfolk Health Department and VDH Chief Deputy Commissioner shares that “the calls from our healthcare providers and community residents have been heard. With testing supplies in the community depleted, we hope this event will assist residents in the area in need of urgent testing.”

Ms. Suzanne Trotter, co-lead of the VDH Statewide Testing Team, notes that “this effort was made possible due to the continuing partnerships of local and state health departments with private vendors who have provided critical support and augmentation to VDH in this pandemic response.” The vendor supporting the event tomorrow has been providing testing services at the MCM since September of 2021.

The extra testing event will operate like all Monday events at the MCM.

· There is no charge for the testing.

· No appointments are necessary; this is a walk-in site only.

· Testing is available for ages 3 and up.

· Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

· Identification is not required.

· Masks must be worn while in the facility and encouraged while outdoors in line.

VDH is asking everyone to be patient should there be long lines. In addition to the state vendor, Dr. Jaberi reports appreciation of Norfolk Health Department staff who have also made plans on short notice on New Year’s Eve to respond to this community need.

Note: There are NO VACCINATIONS at this site this Friday, Dec 31. Only testing is being offered. Vaccinations will resume next Tuesday, January 4, 2022.