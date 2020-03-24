COVID-19 Updates for Norfolk Businesses

All City offices are closed; all staff members of Norfolk Economic Development are working from home.

Please go to the Contact Us page and your message will be routed to the appropriate person.

Staff Response Teams

Business Assistance Resources Team

Outreach & Business Intelligence Team

Regional Business Recovery Task Force for COVID-19

Norfolk Works Team – Resident Support for COVID-19

We are constantly updating the Norfolk Development Facebook page

Norfolk Business Assistance Programs

Norfolk Business Loan Product for COVID-19 Interruptions press release and important documents here

Norfolk Business Loan Product for COVID-19 application here

Other Resources for Norfolk Businesses

Norfolk City Map for Businesses to share operation status information here

VisitNorfolk’s COVID-19 information on restaurant, city virtual tools, and other services

Planning & Inspections

During the current COVID-19 period, the Development Services Center will continue

to conduct limited plan review by digital submittals and from the online portal only.

Please see this document for Site Plan Protocols information

Inspection Protocols

Please see this document for inspection permit details

Survey Response Requested

Virginia Small Business Survey Regarding Impact of COVID-19 (Survey and info here)

State of Virginia News Link

For the latest news available from Governor Northam on Virginia’s COVID-19 actions

VHDA extension for hard copy submittals for Enterprise Zone

Federal Business Assistance Programs

Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program

Small business owners in the following designated states are currently eligible to apply for a low-interest loan due to Coronavirus (COVID-19): California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Click here to apply.

Find more information on the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans here

The SBA will work directly with state Governors to provide targeted, low-interest loans to small businesses and non-profits that have been severely impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides small businesses with working capital loans of up to $2 million that can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.

Small business owners in the following designated states are currently eligible to apply for a low-interest loan due to Coronavirus (COVID-19): California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Click here to apply. Find more information on the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans here The SBA will work directly with state Governors to provide targeted, low-interest loans to small businesses and non-profits that have been severely impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides small businesses with working capital loans of up to $2 million that can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing. SBA Loan Application here

Disaster Loan Fact sheet

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Small Business Guidance and Loan Resources here

Unemployment and Family Assistance Programs

United Way of South Hampton Roads Announces Plans to Lead Coronavirus Response Efforts, Establishes Fund here

Virginia Employment Commission here

Virginia Career Works Contact Information here

City of Norfolk Updates

Frequently Asked Questions