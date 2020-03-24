COVID-19 Updates for Norfolk Businesses
All City offices are closed; all staff members of Norfolk Economic Development are working from home.
Staff Response Teams
- Business Assistance Resources Team
- Outreach & Business Intelligence Team
- Regional Business Recovery Task Force for COVID-19
- Norfolk Works Team – Resident Support for COVID-19
Norfolk Business Assistance Programs
- Norfolk Business Loan Product for COVID-19 Interruptions press release and important documents here
- Norfolk Business Loan Product for COVID-19 application here
Other Resources for Norfolk Businesses
- Norfolk City Map for Businesses to share operation status information here
- VisitNorfolk’s COVID-19 information on restaurant, city virtual tools, and other services
Planning & Inspections
During the current COVID-19 period, the Development Services Center will continue
to conduct limited plan review by digital submittals and from the online portal only.
Please see this document for Site Plan Protocols information
Inspection Protocols
Please see this document for inspection permit details
Survey Response Requested
Virginia Small Business Survey Regarding Impact of COVID-19 (Survey and info here)
State of Virginia News Link
For the latest news available from Governor Northam on Virginia’s COVID-19 actions
VHDA extension for hard copy submittals for Enterprise Zone
Federal Business Assistance Programs
- Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program
Small business owners in the following designated states are currently eligible to apply for a low-interest loan due to Coronavirus (COVID-19): California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Click here to apply.
Find more information on the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans here
The SBA will work directly with state Governors to provide targeted, low-interest loans to small businesses and non-profits that have been severely impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program provides small businesses with working capital loans of up to $2 million that can provide vital economic support to small businesses to help overcome the temporary loss of revenue they are experiencing.
- SBA Loan Application here
- Disaster Loan Fact sheet
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Small Business Guidance and Loan Resources here
Unemployment and Family Assistance Programs
- United Way of South Hampton Roads Announces Plans to Lead Coronavirus Response Efforts, Establishes Fund here
- Virginia Employment Commission here
- Virginia Career Works Contact Information here
City of Norfolk Updates
