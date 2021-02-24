COVID-19 Vaccine Update

Have you pre-registered for the COVID vaccine? If not, visit the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA to pre-register. Your information will be added to the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist and will allow the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) to contact you when you are eligible to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine. Pre-registration does not schedule an appointment for you to get a vaccine, it is just the first step in the process. This is not a first come, first served list. When you register, you will be asked several questions, including date of birth, occupation and high-risk medical conditions to determine eligibility. All personal information collected during pre-registration will only be used to determine vaccination eligibility, prioritization and to follow-up when it’s your turn to schedule a vaccine. The VDH is working to ensure vaccine distribution is equitable and in alignment with CDC prioritization guidelines. Unfortunately, due to severe winter weather, the Virginia Department of Health is reporting a delay in vaccine shipments. Multiple vaccination events and appointments scheduled for this week have been postponed. If your vaccination appointment was postponed, providers will reschedule these events and reach out to you with directions about updated appointments. While many are anxiously awaiting the vaccine, there are some who have concerns. The COVID vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 and, if you do get COVID-19, the vaccine will prevent you from becoming seriously ill. According to the CDC, millions of people in the United States have received COVID-19 vaccines under the most intense safety monitoring in U.S. history. Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and following CDC recommendations on wearing masks and social distancing are the best ways to protect against COVID-19 and move our community forward. For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine and its safety, visit the CDC website, the VDH Vaccine website, or contact your physician.