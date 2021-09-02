COVID Update: Increased Case Count in City; Vaccination Information

The Delta variant is causing the number of COVID cases in Newport News and across the nation to rise. There were 109 new cases reported in the city yesterday. Just one month ago, on August 1, there were 33 cases, which was still higher than July 1, when there were only 7 new cases in the city. We must work together to stop the spread. Delta is much more contagious than past versions of the virus; those infected with Delta have higher viral loads (more virus amounts) in their body. The best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death and also help reduce the spread of the virus in communities. To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you visit vaccinate.virginia.gov, call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682) or attend the Hispanic Resource Center’s Back to School Community Festival on Sunday (please see the last article in the newsletter for all the fun details).