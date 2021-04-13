COVID Vaccine Update Walk-ins accepted at CNU clinic today and tomorrow

Beginning tomorrow, the Virginia Department of Health’s Hampton and Peninsula Health Districts will begin to vaccinate the general public. This means that anyone 16 years or older who lives and works in Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County can participate in vaccination clinics. On April 18, all of Virginia will move to Phase 2. Appointments are available at several clinics taking place in the area this week. Please see below on how to register. We will continue to share information on clinics with vaccine availability on the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Tuesday, April 13 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at CNU (Moderna): Appointments are preferred, walk-ins accepted – Register online

Wednesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at CNU (Moderna): Appointments are preferred, walk-ins accepted – Register online

Wednesday, April 14 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center (Moderna): Register online

Friday, April 16 from 8 a.m. until noon at Ivy Baptist Church (Pfizer): Register online

Residents can also visit www.vaccinefinder.org/search and enter a zip code to find pharmacies and clinics with available vaccines nearby.

Virginia has stopped administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines while the FDA and CDC investigate an extremely rare possible side effect. If you have an upcoming appointment for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you will be contacted about a substitution or to reschedule that appointment.