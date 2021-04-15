Cox Communications Donates Computers to ﻿ Four Oaks Day Service Center

Individuals and families experiencing homelessness come to the Four Oaks Day Service Center for a variety of wraparound services to help them on their way to self-sufficiency. One of the key services offered at the center is workforce development assistance. Earlier this year, Cox Communications generously donated four desktop computers to Four Oaks. Individuals are able to use these new computers to research and apply for jobs and update their resume. Staff at the center also work with individuals to teach computer skills and offer support. Thank you to Cox Communications for helping Newport News citizens on their pathway to independence and employment!