Cox Communications partners with Strome College of Business
Cox Communications in partnership with Old Dominion University’s Strome College of Business is providing education through the Small Business Growth Academy.
The Small Business Growth Academy is an 8-week program that will help participants develop skills for growth and be introduced to resources and new opportunities. Each participant will also receive a certificate and three continuing education units.
To learn more about the program and to register, visit their website.
Seating is limited and the registration deadline is Monday, July 13, 2020.