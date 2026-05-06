Cox Innovation Lab Expanding Opportunity at Local Boys & Girls Club

Grant supports digital learning, workforce readiness and safe technology use for youth in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth, VA – Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia today announced a $25,000 grant from the James M. Cox Foundation to enhance the Cox Innovation Lab at its Portsmouth location. The updated space will provide kids and teens with expanded access to technology, digital learning and career-connected experiences. The Innovation Lab is scheduled to reopen in early Fall 2026.

The upgraded Innovation lab will feature upgraded laptops and tablets, creative software for coding and digital design, 3D printing, and collaborative furniture and reliable high-speed internet. These enhancements will help young people complete schoolwork, build digital skills and explore future career pathways. The lab is expected to serve over 150 local youth each year, including many who may not have consistent access to technology or broadband at home.

Club Director Maurice Nelson shared, “For our club, this Cox Innovation Lab will be a new opportunity for our members to explore all of their interests, including those in STEM. Not only that, but it will help provide an optimal internet and computer experience to those who are in need.”

“Access to technology opens the door to opportunity. This investment from the James M. Cox Foundation, in partnership with Cox, will give young people in Portsmouth the tools they need to succeed in school today and prepare for the careers of tomorrow,” said Chad Hartman, National Vice President Corporate Partnerships & Engagement at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “We’re grateful for this partnership, which helps ensure more kids and teens can build essential digital skills in a safe, supportive environment.”

“Empowering the next generation is Cox’s North Star,” said Jeff Merritt, market vice president for Cox Hampton Roads. “And thanks to the generosity of the James M. Cox Foundation, this lab will help open even more doors of opportunity for Club members here in Southeast Virginia.”

Looking Ahead

As Cox continues to expand broadband access and promote digital inclusion in Hampton Roads, partnerships with trusted community organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs play a critical role in helping families get connected and stay connected. Innovation Labs serve as hubs for creativity, collaboration and hands-on learning, supporting academic success, career exploration and responsible digital citizenship.

Cox and Boys & Girls Clubs of America share a commitment to helping kids and teens use technology safely, responsibly and confidently. Through Innovation Lab programming, young people are encouraged to build healthy digital habits, learn about online safety and privacy, and develop the skills needed to navigate the digital world with confidence.

Families and community members are encouraged to learn more about safe technology use and explore available digital safety resources at www.cox.com/awwr.