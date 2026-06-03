During National CPR and AED Awareness Week, the Newport News Fire Department (NNFD) is calling on residents to become lifesavers by learning the CPR and AED skills that can make all the difference during a cardiac emergency. One quick action, one set of hands, and one trained bystander can help save a life before first responders arrive.

Each year, thousands of cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals, often at home or in public places. Immediate CPR and the use of an AED can significantly increase a person’s chance of survival before emergency responders arrive.

The NNFD reminds residents that anyone can perform hands-only CPR by calling 911 and pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest until help arrives. AEDs are designed to be user-friendly and provide step-by-step voice instructions during an emergency.

The NNFD also encourages residents to take their public safety knowledge a step further through the Citizen Fire Academy. This interactive program gives participants a firsthand look at fire and emergency medical services operations. The academy includes CPR Heartsaver and AED certification, first aid training, fire extinguisher instruction, and hands-on learning opportunities led by fire department personnel.

The NNFD also participates in PulsePoint, a nationally recognized mobile app designed to help save lives during cardiac emergencies. The app connects with the City’s dispatch system to alert CPR-trained users when someone nearby is experiencing sudden cardiac arrest in a public place. Users who sign up and indicate they are trained in CPR can be notified if they are within a quarter-mile of someone in need. PulsePoint also helps users locate the nearest AED and provides CPR and AED guidance directly through the app. The free app is available for download through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

By learning CPR and how to use an AED, community members can play an important role in improving survival rates and strengthening public safety throughout Newport News.