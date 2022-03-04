Cradock Library Temporarily Closed | Youth Leadership Development Saturday | March is Nutrition Awareness Month

By: Dana Woodson

Portsmouth Public Library announces that the Cradock Branch Library closed early today, Thursday, March 3rd, at 12:30 p.m., due to repair work in the facility which requires shut-off of the water. The repair work is expected to be completed on Friday and the library is scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 7th, at 10 a.m. The Cradock Branch Library is located at 28 Prospect Parkway.

While the Cradock Branch Library is temporarily closed, individuals can visit the other open Portsmouth Public Library locations during normal operating hours– Main Library and Churchland Branch Library. Library patrons can also use your PPL card to stream movies, music, and more from our Digital Branch Library online at www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org.

For more information on library services and hours, call 393-8501 or visit www.portsmouthpubliclibrary.org.