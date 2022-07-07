Craney Island Mosquito Treatment Scheduled for Sunday, July 10th

By: City of Portsmouth

The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the City of Portsmouth, will conduct joint aerial mosquito spraying on Sunday, July 10th, over federal properties on Craney Island, adjacent city properties, and the Churchland area in Portsmouth.

A contractor will commence the aerial spraying at dusk, between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in areas north of state Route 164, weather permitting.

Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

If conditions do not allow spraying on Sunday, the backup date is Monday, July 11th.

The Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline, 757-393-8666, will provide updates on the aerial mosquito spraying.