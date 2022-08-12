Create your own App!

Calling all Middle and High School Students! The U.S. House of Representatives has created an exciting opportunity for middle and high school to showcase their STEM skills while preparing for the technologies of the future!

Apps can be created to solve everyday problems that we encounter, no matter the size of the task. No task is too big or too small!

Applications have become a critical part of everyday life, so now is the time for students to put on their thinking caps and use their STEM skills to become problem solvers. Students will be expected to be in charge of the design process as well as executing the creation of the app.

The winner of the Third District’s Congressional App Challenge, and their family, will have the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. to attend a reception with winners from Congressional districts from around the entire nation.

The App Challenge submission deadline is Oct. 28, 2022.

If you know of a student that may be interested in participating in this unique and exciting opportunity, please call Congressman Scott’s district office at 757-380-1000.