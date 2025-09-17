Cruise Norfolk Welcomes Carnival Freedom in 2027

Norfolk, VA. – Nauticus and Cruise Norfolk are thrilled to announce a major milestone in the region’s cruise industry: Carnival Freedom will reposition from Port Canaveral to Norfolk in May 2027, establishing a new homeport and launching the most diverse and expansive cruise program ever offered from Norfolk. The 100,00-ton Carnival Freedom will replace Carnival Sunshine which has been operating weekly, year-round sailings from Norfolk since February.

The ship will make its Norfolk debut on May 23, 2027. Once in Norfolk, Carnival Freedom will begin a robust schedule of itineraries, including:

Six-day Bahamas cruises featuring Celebration Key, Nassau, and Bimini.

Six-day Bermuda cruises with two full days to enjoy the island.

Eight-day Eastern Caribbean voyages visiting Amber Cove, RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, and Grand Turk.

Eight-day Canada sailings with stops in Halifax, Sydney, Saint John, or Charlottetown.

Carnival Freedom, a Conquest-class ship, is designed to deliver the ultimate vacation experience, offering a wide variety of dining venues, the thrilling WaterWorks waterpark, and the lively RedFrog Pub. Accommodating 3,000 guests (and more than 4,000 at full capacity), the ship combines adventure, relaxation, and Carnival’s signature fun for cruisers of all ages.

Why This Matters for Cruise Norfolk

Since February, Nauticus has welcomed more than 230,000 unique passenger visits with guests originating from the Mid-Atlantic and beyond. Hosting a ship of Carnival Freedom’s size and caliber will bring renewed passenger enthusiasm and tremendous economic impact to the region, generating increased tourism spending at hotels, restaurants, attractions, and local businesses.

“Carnival’s commitment to Norfolk brings more travel options for our passengers, draws visitors from across the East Coast, and strengthens our position as a key player in the cruise market,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, executive director of Nauticus. “This homeport expansion is a win for our city, our guests, and our economy.”



Nauticus’ port-of-call cruise ship activity is also growing, with stops planned later this fall from Viking, TUI Cruises, Azamara Cruises, and Princess. Recently, Norwegian Cruise Line announced an expanded port-of-call schedule in 2027, with 20 visits from the 2,400-passenger Norwegian Pearl planned each week from April to August.