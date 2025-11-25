Customer Notice: Service Disconnections for Non-Payment Resume

During the recent federal furloughs, Newport News Waterworks (NNWW) temporarily paused service disconnections to support customers who were unexpectedly impacted. With the federal government now fully reopened, NNWW will resume service disconnections for non-payment, beginning Monday, Dec. 1. This will include water service disconnections for both NNWW and Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD).

If customers have a past-due balance, they are encouraged to make a payment or contact the NNWW as soon as possible to discuss their options. They can review the NNWW’s website for available financial assistance options.

NNWW has partnered with PromisePay to offer easy, flexible payment plans. Please visit their website or call PromisePay at 757-703-4005 to sign up.

Customers can make payments using any of the following methods:

Online: via the NNWW customer portal

NNWW Mobile App

By Phone: 757-926-1000, option 2

By Mail: through USPS

In Person or Drop Box:

700 Town Center Drive (City Center Oyster Point)

2400 Washington Avenue (City Hall Treasurer’s Office)

NNWW thanks its customers for their cooperation.