Cybersecurity Firm to Establish Headquarters in Virginia

By: The Office of Governor Youngkin

Fortreum, LLC to lease new office space in Loudoun County, creating 53 new jobs

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Fortreum, LLC, a Virginia-founded cloud computing and cybersecurity advisory company, will invest $125,000 to establish its headquarters in Loudoun County. The project will create 53 new jobs.

“Fortreum’s decision to establish its headquarters in Loudoun County demonstrates the competitive advantage that Virginia offers tech companies advancing this sector in the 21st century,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The Commonwealth is a national leader in cybersecurity, and Fortreum’s role in securing and protecting data contributes to the industry’s continued growth.”

“We are proud that this Virginia-founded company will deepen its roots by establishing a headquarters facility in Loudoun County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Northern Virginia offers the location, infrastructure, and world-class talent to catalyze the growth of technology businesses like Fortreum, and we thank the company for creating 53 new jobs.”

“Having been long-time Virginia residents, Loudoun County was our first choice because of the strong technology ecosystem and a diverse cybersecurity workforce within the Northern Virginia technology hub, as well as the collaborative relationship we’ve enjoyed with the state, county, and respective universities,” said James Leach, Fortreum CEO. “As we look to expand significantly, we determined this area provided the best opportunity for exponential business growth.”

“Fortreum is a valued and respected leader in the Loudoun cybersecurity community,” said Buddy Rizer, executive director of the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development. “We are excited to see the continued growth that results from this jobs investment incentive and look forward to working with Fortreum’s stellar team to further build their #LoudounPossible success story.”

“Congratulations to Fortreum, LLC on the expansion and establishment of its headquarters in Loudoun County,” said Senator Jennifer Boysko. “This company is a great fit with our highly educated workforce, business community, and wonderful place to live. We welcome the 53 well-paying jobs at this cloud and cybersecurity business.”

“We’re excited to welcome Fortreum, LLC to Loudoun County,” said Delegate David Reid. “The company’s cybersecurity expertise is an important addition to the ever-growing Loudoun County high-tech community.”

Fortreum specializes in delivering comprehensive cybersecurity and cloud support services, with a strong emphasis on regulatory compliance and technical validations. The company’s cyber expertise is tailored to meet the specific needs of businesses operating in targeted industries across both public and private sectors. With extensive experience supporting leading cloud service providers and partnering with hundreds of independent software vendors, Fortreum possesses an unparalleled understanding of the pivotal connection between cloud computing and cybersecurity within the business landscape.

Fortreum, LLC is an International Organization for Standardization, Accredited FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), StateRAMP 3PAO, and its affiliate is an American Institute of Certified Public Accountants System and Organization Controls firm with a rapidly expanding portfolio to support the needs of its enterprise customers.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Loudoun County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Fortreum’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.