D.C.-Area US Army Installations Shift to Health Protection Condition Bravo

FORT LESLEY J. MCNAIR, D.C.–U.S Army Military District of Washington installations transitioned today from Health Protection Condition Charlie to Bravo in response to declining COVID-19 transmission within the National Capital Region.

U.S. Army MDW installations include: Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia; Fort Belvoir, Virginia; Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia; Fort George G. Meade, Maryland and Fort Lesley J. McNair, District of Columbia.

“Our #1 priority remains protecting our people–service members, civilian teammates, family members and local communities. We also must ensure we remain ready,” said Maj. Gen. Omar Jones, commanding general of the Joint Force Headquarters-National Capital Region and U.S. Army MDW. “This team is responsible for multiple no-fail missions across our Nation’s capital, and we must maintain our readiness to respond.”

Specific HPCON Bravo implementation will vary at each installation. However, personnel across all MDW installations should continue to maintain at least six feet of social distancing or wear a mask when unable. Additionally, personnel should continue to wash their hands, avoid unnecessary contact, disinfect frequently touched objects and remain home when sick.

To determine local HPCON Bravo implementation measures, visit MDW installation websites at:

–Fort Belvoir: https://home.army.mil/belvoir/index.php

–Fort George G. Meade: https://home.army.mil/meade/index.php

–Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall/Fort Lesley J. McNair:

https://home.army.mil/jbmhh/index.php/teamJBMHH –Fort A.P. Hill: https://www.army.mil/aphill