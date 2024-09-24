Daniels Named BOXTROW HBCU National Co-Player of the Week

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Norfolk State quarterback Jalen Daniels earned BOXTROW HBCU National Co-Player of the Week honors, following the 32-10 win over VMI.



The sophomore completed 20-of-29 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns. He also accumulated 30 yards rushing. Daniels’ touchdown passes came from 24, 80, and 56 yards.



The Spartans will return to action at the 40th annual Circle City Classic at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. against MEAC foe North Carolina Central this weekend.