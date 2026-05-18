Daphne Rena Kenon Obituary

Sorors, church family members, friends, mentees, and loved ones whose lives were forever Daphne Rena Kenon was the kind of woman whose presence could shift the atmosphere of a room before she ever spoke a word. Her smile was comforting, her spirit was radiant, and her love for people was genuine. Whether she was leading, serving, encouraging, or simply showing up for those she loved, Daphne carried herself with grace, warmth, and a quiet strength that left a lasting imprint on everyone fortunate enough to know her. On May 9, 2026, Daphne transitioned from labor to reward and entered peacefully into the presence of The Lord.

Born on March 3, 1963, in Norfolk, Virginia, Daphne was the beloved daughter of the late Barbara Jean Holloway and Milton Holloway, Sr. From an early age, she embodied compassion, determination, and a spirit of excellence that would become the hallmark of her life. She graduated from Norview High School in 1981 before continuing her educational journey at Virginia State University, where she graduated in 1986. It was there that she formed lifelong friendships, embraced the culture and pride of being a Woo Woo, and cemented a legacy of sisterhood and service that would remain central throughout her life.

While attending Virginia State University, Daphne met the love of her life, Edward Kenon. What began as a beautiful friendship blossomed into a lifelong love story rooted in faith, laughter, partnership, and unwavering devotion. Daphne often reflected on their journey with gratitude, sharing how thankful she was that her best friend became her husband. Together, they built a beautiful life and shared 40 wonderful years of marriage filled with love, family, memories, and countless moments of joy. From their union came their beloved son, Christopher, who was one of Daphne’s greatest joys. The love Daphne had for Chris was immeasurable, and the bond they shared was tender, unbreakable, and filled with warmth, laughter, pride, and a mother’s unconditional love.

In the Spring of 1984, Daphne was initiated into the Alpha Eta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. as a member of the Tenacious 20. Delta Sigma Theta was more than an organization to Daphne, it was an extension of her heart. She loved her Sorors deeply and poured herself wholeheartedly into the work of the sisterhood. A mentor to so many, she was known for guiding with wisdom, correcting with love, and leading with integrity. Her impact throughout the Chesapeake-Virginia Beach Alumnae Chapter was immeasurable. As the chapter’s 15th President from 2019–2021, despite leading the chapter during a global pandemic she led with vision, compassion, and unwavering dedication, inspiring those around her to serve boldly and love genuinely. Soror Daphne was truly a bright light within the chapter, and the legacy she leaves behind will continue to shape generations of Sorors to come.

Her faith was the foundation of her life. Daphne was a longtime devoted member of Calvary Revival Church, where she faithfully served on numerous committees and gave of herself tirelessly to the work of the ministry. She loved the Lord deeply, and that love radiated through the way she cared for others. Her kindness was intentional, her encouragement was sincere, and her spirit reflected the grace of God in countless ways.

Professionally, Daphne dedicated many years of service to the Commonwealth of Virginia through the Division of Child Support Enforcement, where she worked as both a Court Specialist and Scrum Master before retiring in January 2025. Yet even retirement could not quiet her servant’s heart. Pursuing her love for education and children, she became a substitute teacher for Norfolk and Chesapeake Public Schools.

Outside of her professional and civic commitments, Daphne embraced life fully and joyfully. She loved attending sporting events and passionately supported the Washington Commanders and Golden State Warriors. She enjoyed traveling, relaxing at the beach, visiting the zoo, attending outdoor concerts, and creating lasting memories with loved ones through outings with The Foodies. No matter where she went, Daphne brought laughter, light, and unforgettable energy with her.

Above all, Daphne cherished her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend whose love knew no bounds. She leaves to treasure her memory her beloved husband, Edward Kenon; her son, Christopher Kenon (T’Kiyah); her sister, Denise Calhoun; her brother, Bryon Holloway; nieces and nephews Charandra, Naaran, Barbara, Lisa, and Blakeley; her aunt, Patricia Hazel; a host of cousins; and countless changed by her love and presence. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Milton Holloway Jr.

To know Daphne was truly to love her. She was a leader, an inspiration, a mentor, and a faithful servant. She carried herself with elegance, strength, humor, and authenticity. Her life was a beautiful testimony of service, sisterhood, faith, and love. Though she will be deeply missed, the light she shared so freely will continue to shine through every life she touched. Her legacy will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved her.