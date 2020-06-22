Deadline Today (June 22, 2020) to submit Chesapeake Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant

A business may submit their online application prior to the deadline on Monday, June 22nd, 2020 by 11:59 pm. Once all applications have been submitted the Economic Development Authority will review the application with the anticipation to release the grant funds quickly thereafter.

The Chesapeake Economic Development Department remains committed to helping the business community succeed. For questions, please contact the Economic Development Department directly at (757)-382-8040 or sign up for a 15-minute consultation with one of our Business Development Managers. Click HERE to claim your appointment time.

Watch this video to learn more about the Chesapeake Small Business COVID-19 Recovery Grant. Hear from Director, Steven Wright and Management Analyst, Constantia Matthews as they discuss the details of the program. They help answer the questions about a businesses eligibility, what documents are needed to apply, and more.

