Decades of Devotion: 74 City Employees Awarded for Service Milestones

One staff member was recognized for a first-ever 55-year service milestone, and three others reached 45 years.

The City of Virginia Beach annually honors the extraordinary commitment of employees who reach service milestones of 30, 35, 40, 45 and 55 years. This year, 74 devoted employees were celebrated at the 54th Service Awards ceremony on Dec. 5 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

A Record-Setting Service Milestone

The employee recognized for the longest-ever service milestone — 55 years — is Ruby Christian, who began working for the City in 1969.

“The City was only six years old, and it was a wonderful place to be. I wanted to do my part to make it the best I could,” Ruby said.

Ruby worked in the City’s print shop for more than 40 years until it closed in the early 2010s. Instead of retiring, she began a new position in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) as a contract specialist.

“I always wanted to do something with my life that felt like it mattered,” she said. “I have a heart for people. I hope I’ve been able to help them along the way.”

Three City employees are being recognized for 45-year milestones: Circuit Court employee Tracey Entwisle and Public Works employees Larue Aylesworth and Michael Lewis, Sr.

Decades in a Department

Many of the employees receiving Service Awards have served in the same City department for the duration of their careers.

Recognized for 40 years of service, Alice Speller is the library branch services coordinator at Kempsville Library, where she has worked for her entire career aside from a short time at Bayside Library. “I benefit each day by engaging with customers of every age and demographic,” she said. “I appreciate the chance to promote the wonderful services that the City of Virginia Beach provides to residents and visitors.”

Serving 40 years in the Fire Department is Captain Jim Ingledue, currently assigned to Station 4 in Chesapeake Beach. In addition to fighting countless fires during his career, he has served in the Fire Marshal’s Office and participated in the Urban Search and Rescue program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). In 2001, he responded to the Pentagon 9/11 attacks. “Without a doubt, the best part of my job is having the ability to help others, as well as the lifelong relationships with those I’ve had the pleasure to work with,” he said.



Social worker Ninah Pearson, who has been in the Department of Human Services for 30 years, currently serves as the child and family wellbeing program manager for Child Protective Services In-Home and Family Support. In this role, she provides resources and support to families who are at risk of further abuse or neglect of their children.

“The best part of my job is my team. They are often overworked and understaffed, yet they do not let that stop them from ensuring that families are safe and children are protected,” she said.

Serving Throughout the City

Many employees receiving Service Awards served in different departments during their City careers. Recognized for 30 years of service, Jill Wright is currently an executive assistant in the Office of Performance and Accountability. She has also held administrative roles in the Convention & Visitors Bureau and Agriculture.

“The past 30 years with the City have been invaluable. Each department I have worked in has enabled me to strengthen my skills and grow,” Jill said. “I am honored to serve the City of Virginia Beach.”

Carrie Lavelle became a City employee 30 years ago in EMS. She eventually moved to Human Services, where she is a registered nurse who helps people with serious mental illness manage their condition and live independently in the community. She and her team help ensure individuals obtain housing, benefits, jobs and medication.

“The best part of my job is working with such amazing people and seeing individuals achieve their goals,” Carrie said. “The City has a phenomenal workforce, and I am proud to be a member of such a fine organization.”

All of the recipients have seen the City undergo many changes. A Public Works employee with 30 years of service, Tyrone Sykes is a mechanic and supervisor repairing fleet vehicles in the City’s garage. The best part of his job these days, he says, is “watching the younger generation log onto YouTube for all the answers.”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that in 2024 the median tenure for U.S. workers remaining with an employer is 3.9 years. The City of Virginia Beach currently employs 246 full-time workers with 30+ years of City service, and 18% of the total workforce has been at the City for 20+ years.

The total tenure of the 74 City employees honored this year adds up to 2,475 years of service.