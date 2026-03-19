Decorated Military Strategist Brian Butler to Mentor Leaders at Hampton

Veteran communicator, White House advisor, and industry leader brings real-world insight on discipline, influence, and legacy-building to emerging professionals

HAMPTON, Va. — Brian Butler, a combat-decorated military veteran and President and CEO of Vistra Communications, will return to campus as moderator for the upcoming Hampton Male Initiative (HMI) Leadership & Networking Forum on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 5 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom.

Hosted by the Hampton Male Initiative, the forum will convene approximately 250 students and faculty for an immersive evening centered on leadership development, professional readiness, and the cultivation of disciplined, purpose-driven men.

Butler’s career spans the highest levels of military, government, and corporate leadership. A retired U.S. military officer, he has advised senior leaders at U.S. Central Command, served on the Homeland Security Council at the White House, and contributed to strategic communications efforts at the Pentagon. Today, he leads a nationally respected firm supporting more than a dozen federal agencies alongside corporate and nonprofit partners.

As moderator, Butler will guide a forward-focused dialogue with accomplished professionals, engaging students in critical conversations on:

Transitioning from college to career with clarity and confidence

Building and sustaining meaningful professional networks

Upholding ethics, accountability, and executive presence

Embodying leadership that reflects discipline, service, and excellence

“Exposure to leaders of this caliber is transformative,” said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams ’83. “Mr. Butler represents the intersection of service, strategy, and success. His journey reinforces what is possible when preparation meets purpose, and his presence will challenge our young men to lead with integrity, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Recognized nationally for his leadership, Butler has been named among the Most Admired CEOs by the Tampa Bay Business Journal and listed among the Top 100 Most Influential People in Tampa Bay. His service and impact extend beyond business through civic leadership and national board service, as well as initiatives advancing equity and access in education and professional spaces.

A proud alumnus, Butler’s return underscores the enduring influence of leadership rooted in service and sharpened through experience at the highest levels.

Event Details:

HMI Leadership & Networking Forum

Moderator: Brian Butler

March 25, 2026

Student Center Ballroom