DeGood Foundation Goes “Over the Edge”

Fundraisers rewarded with rappel of City Center Marriott

If inspiring a love of reading takes you to new heights, you’ll want to go “Over The Edge!”

On Aug. 31, the bravest of literacy lovers will rappel 150 feet down the side of the 11-story Marriott at City Center as their reward for raising $1,000 or more to support The DeGood Foundation and its book-gifting program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Not your average fundraiser, Over The Edge is a unique and thrilling way for individuals, companies, organizations, friend groups, or families to help get more books into the hands of local children. One hundred percent of funds raised will go toward Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and help ensure no child ever sits on a waiting list for free books.