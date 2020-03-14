DEL. CARROLL FOY CALLS ON GOV. NORTHAM TO HOLD SPECIAL SESSION TO PASS PAID SICK LEAVE BILLS IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Carroll Foy: We have a responsibility as elected officials to protect and support every single Virginian, no matter their background or income level. Passing paid sick leave is a core component of our resp onsibility.

Urges Governor Northam to explore options to hold session remotely

Today, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D-Woodbridge) called on Governor Ralph Northam to hold a special session of the Virginia General Assembly to pass legislation to provide paid sick leave for Virginians.



From the letter:



Residents of Virginia are making every effort to prepare and protect themselves against the virus. However, current financial barriers prevent many individuals from taking time off; thereby, placing many at heightened risk of exposure.



[…]

Paid sick leave would rightfully eliminate the need for individuals to choose between their health and their financial stability. We had a responsibility to pass these bills then, and we certainly have a responsibility to pass them now. We have a responsibility as elected officials to protect and support every single Virginian, no matter their background or income level. Passing paid sick leave is a core component of our responsibility, and as such, I hope that you will strongly consider this request.



The full text of the letter is below and attached:



March 13th, 2020



Dear Governor Northam:

I would first like to applaud your and the task force’s swift, measured and thoughtful response to the COVID-19 pandemic so far. However, in light of the pandemic, I am writing to urge you to call a special session so that the General Assembly can pass legislation similar to SB 481 and HB 898 from the 2020 session, sponsored by Senator Favola and Delegate Guzman, respectively, that failed to pass during the regular session. The bills, as originally drafted, would provide employees in both the public and private sector with five days of paid sick time per year. But, I would hope that we could consider broader and swifter options in light of the pandemic. I would also urge you to explore options to hold the special session in a way that ensures physical distance between legislators to limit the further spread of the virus or remotely, if possible.



It’s vital that we consider the potential impact on the health and well-being of vulnerable populations, such as low-income communities, and ensure that we are doing everything we can to prevent the spread of the virus. Residents of Virginia are making every effort to prepare and protect themselves against the virus. However, current financial barriers prevent many individuals from taking time off; thereby, placing them, and people with whom they come in contact, at heightened risk of exposure. These circumstances not only disproportionately impact low-wage workers in the food service, health care, and childcare industries, but also everyone who comes in contact with them. A lack of paid sick days means many Virginians are left with impossible choices. According to the Virginia Interfaith Center, more than one million Virginians have zero paid sick days.



Paid sick leave would rightfully eliminate the need for individuals to choose between their health and their financial stability. We had a responsibility to pass these bills then, and we certainly have a responsibility to pass them now. We have a responsibility as elected officials to protect and support every single Virginian, no matter their background or income level. Passing paid sick leave is a core component of our responsibility, and as such, I hope that you will strongly consider this request.



Sincerely,

Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy

Member, Virginia House of Delegates

2nd District