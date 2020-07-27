Del. Jay Jones Announces Historic Campaign for Attorney General

~ Grabs endorsements from over 30 General Assembly members on first day of campaign, Congresswoman Elaine Luria ~

Delegate Jay Jones (D-Norfolk) announced today that he will seek the Democratic nomination for Attorney General of Virginia in 2021.

Delegate Jones released a new video announcing his historic campaign to become Virginias first African American Attorney General entitled Generations in the Making.

This decision is truly generations in the making, said Delegate Jay Jones. Five generations ago, my ancestors were freed from the shackles of slavery. Just two generations ago, my grandfather endured systematic racism and discrimination on his journey to becoming a pioneering black lawyer in Virginia. And in 1960 my father and my uncle were two of the first black students to attend an all-white elementary school in Norfolk, Virginia.

Today, I am announcing that Im running for Attorney General of our great Commonwealth, not just because it is time for a new generation of leadership, but because it is time for a Commonwealth that embraces everyone and lifts everyone, no matter who you are, where you come from, or what you look like, Delegate Jones added.

“I am fortunate to have Jay Jones represent me in the House of Delegates, and I am proud to endorse him for Attorney General, said Congresswoman Elaine Luria.Jay is the type of leader that lifts everyone up and leaves no one behind. During my first term in Congress, we have worked together to fight for the people of Hampton Roads, and I know Jay has the conviction, integrity and experience to fight for every Virginia family as our next Attorney General.”

Jay represents a new generation of leadership in our Commonwealth that is committed to progressing our Commonwealth forward, said Senator L. Louise Lucas. As the first African American woman to serve as President Pro-tempore of the Virginia Senate, I could not be more honored to support Jays campaign to serve as Virginia’s first African American Attorney General.

Having spent three years in leadership at the Office of the Attorney General, I have seen first hand the qualities, skills, and abilities that are necessary to be an effective AG, said Delegate Jeff Bourne. Jay Jones has all of the tools that will be required when he is Attorney General. Virginia is at a crossroads. We need a new voice with new solutions to old problems that have plagued our Commonwealth for too long.

I have seen Jay’s leadership and effectiveness up close in the Virginia House of Delegates, said Delegate Schuyler VanValkenburg. As a civics teacher, I know Jays statewide election would be not only historic but also vital to showing our young people that our Commonwealth is inclusive and open to everyone. Jay will make Virginia proud as our next Attorney General. We need new voices and a new generation of leaders to lift everyone up in our Commonwealth.

Delegate Jones announced last week that he raised over $255,000 in the first financial reporting period of 2020. Since announcing that he was exploring a bid for Attorney General in 2021, Delegate Jones has received strong financial support from all across the Commonwealth and has more than $330,000 in cash on hand as of June 30, 2020.

Delegate Jay Jones was elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017 representing the 89th District.