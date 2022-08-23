Del. Subramanyam Hosts Small Business Event with Congresswoman Wexton

By: Congresswoman Wexton Press

Congresswoman Wexton and other guests discussed opportunities for small businesses on the local, state, and federal levels with business owners from the NoVA Region



Ashburn, VA—Delegate Suhas Subramanyam (VA-87), a member of the Small Business Commission and the Virginia Minority Business Commission, hosted a roundtable discussion today with Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton and small business owners in Northern Virginia Joining them were Matthew James, Director of the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity, and Broad Run District Supervisor Sylvia Glass. The conversation focused on opportunities for small businesses to get local, state and federal government contracts, as well as accessing capital and passing policies that create a better business environment. The event was co-hosted by the U.S. India SME Council. Delegate Subramanyam commented:



“More than 99% of the businesses in Virginia are small businesses. They power our economy, employ almost half of the workforce, and have faced so many challenges over the past few years. I’m proud to have been a leader in helping small businesses as well as businesses owned by women and people of color, and I will continue to advocate for them in the General Assembly.”