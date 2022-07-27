Delegate Jay Jones Announces Meet Our Moment’s Application for December Training Session in Northern Virginia is Now Open

By: Delegate Jay Jones Press

NORFOLK—

On the one year anniversary of its launch, Meet Our Moment, the grassroots leadership PAC spearheaded by Delegate Jay Jones, announced its third training session will be held on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 in Northern Virginia.



“I’m thrilled that Meet Our Moment continues to support diverse candidates across Virginia and I’m exceedingly proud of our alumni, all of whom are ready and able to run and win right now. It’s critical that we grow our bench in the Commonwealth not only to put voices that reflect our communities at the table but also to stop Republican extremism at every level of government,” said Jones.



Candidates interested in participating in the upcoming training sessions can apply here or directly at https://meetourmoment.com/apply/. Applications for the December training in Prince William County are due by November 5th.



Started in the summer of 2021, Meet Our Moment aims to create a pipeline for minority candidates for state and local offices in the Commonwealth by providing them with the necessary knowledge, skills, and resources to run an effective campaign and win.



Meet Our Moment has trained 25 Virginians from every corner of the Commonwealth. To date, six Meet Our Moment alumni are now running for office in 2022 and 2023. Highlights from our training sessions may be seen here.



Please visit Meet Our Moment’s Facebook and Twitter pages to stay current on information about our regional sessions, the respective application deadlines, and alumni successes.