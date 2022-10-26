Delegate Price to Host Housing Justice Roundtable in Newport News

The Delegate will share efforts to address housing issues and hear from advocates, tenants, and others to prioritize legislative solutions



NEWPORT NEWS, VA – On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, Delegate Marcia “Cia” Price, who represents the 95th District in the House of Delegates, will host a housing roundtable focused on housing justice and the legislative solutions that can be pursued in collaboration with stakeholders.



This event will serve as a follow-up to the housing discussion the Delegate held earlier this year with Senator Tim Kaine in June. This event is open to the press.



WHO: Delegate Marcia Price, Congressman Bobby Scott (VA-3), along with representatives from the following organizations: THRIVE Peninsula, Legal Aid Society of Eastern VA, United Way of the VA Peninsula, Department of Human Services – Newport News, Local Initiatives Support Corp (LISC), Tidewater Tenants Rights, Four Oaks Day Services and Training, Hampton Roads Community Action Program, Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, and Virginia Poverty Law Center



WHAT: A follow-up housing justice roundtable with community leaders, government officials, tenants, and advocates



WHERE: The Holiday Inn Newport News – Hampton, 980 Omni Blvd, Newport News, 23606



WHEN: The event will begin at 10 a.m.