Delegate Subramanyam’s Statement on School Superintendents’ Letter to Gov. Youngkin
By:Anna McLean
—In a letter sent to Governor Youngkin’s Administration yesterday, the Virginia
Association of School Superintendents publicly shared their concerns regarding the
Administration’s execution of Executive Order 1. Delegate Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) released
this statement:
“The report was written without sufficient evidence and without adequate outreach to teachers,
parents, and school divisions. So it’s no surprise to see the leaders of school systems across the
Commonwealth admonish it.
The superintendents are right. Many of these actions truly take public education backwards.
They rescind years of work and research developed in collaboration with parents, teachers, and
school systems, and many of these programs have made a difference for kids and parents.
If the Administration truly wants positive changes for our kids, it should improve its public
outreach and create a working group rather than continuing to make our schools and kids a
political football.”