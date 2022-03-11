Delegate Subramanyam’s Statement on School Superintendents’ Letter to Gov. Youngkin

By:Anna McLean

—In a letter sent to Governor Youngkin’s Administration yesterday, the Virginia

Association of School Superintendents publicly shared their concerns regarding the

Administration’s execution of Executive Order 1. Delegate Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) released

this statement:

“The report was written without sufficient evidence and without adequate outreach to teachers,

parents, and school divisions. So it’s no surprise to see the leaders of school systems across the

Commonwealth admonish it.

The superintendents are right. Many of these actions truly take public education backwards.

They rescind years of work and research developed in collaboration with parents, teachers, and

school systems, and many of these programs have made a difference for kids and parents.

If the Administration truly wants positive changes for our kids, it should improve its public

outreach and create a working group rather than continuing to make our schools and kids a

political football.”