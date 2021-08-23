The Delta variant is much more contagious than past versions of the virus and is causing the number of COVID cases across the nation and world to spike. The best way to protect yourself, your family and our community is to get vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccines prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death and also help reduce the spread of the virus. To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682). “The emergence of the Delta variant and the rise of COVID cases in Newport News and the Commonwealth makes getting the vaccine more important and urgent than ever,” said Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price. “We have come a long way since the pandemic began in early 2020, but we aren’t out of the woods. Our friends and neighbors, primarily those who are unvaccinated, are still getting sick and dying. We must continue to fight COVID-19, and the best way to do this is by getting a vaccine.” Please watch Mayor Price’s video message to residents and businesses by clicking the image below.