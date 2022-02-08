Democratic Leader Filler-Corn Statement on Supreme Court Ruling

Courtesy of David Cary

Richmond, VA – Today, Democratic Leader Eileen Filler-Corn issued the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s ruling:

“Today’s court decision has no bearing on the decision that came down Friday in favor of local school boards against Governor Youngkin’s unconstitutional executive order. My statement on last Friday’s court decision still stands.

Governor Youngkin and Attorney General Miyares are falsely applauding today’s ruling out of Chesapeake on a separate case, causing further confusion on the Governor’s unconstitutional executive order and what it means for Virginia families. We all want our schools to remain safe and open for in-person learning. We also want a return to normal for our students, but the timing and decision should be driven by science and local communities, not politics.”