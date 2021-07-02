Democratic Party Of Virginia Statement On Massive Job Growth In June

The U.S. economy added a stunning 850,000 jobs in June, with an average of over half a million new jobs per month since President Biden took office

Richmond, VA — Today’s job’s report showing the economy added 850,000 jobs in June is another sign that Democrats’ economic recovery efforts are working. With particularly strong job growth in the restaurant and hospitality industries that were hit the hardest during the pandemic and 70% of jobs lost now back, the country and commonwealth are on the path to a strong recovery.

Democratic Party of Virginia Chair Susan Swecker released the following statement on the latest economic news:

“Thanks to Democratic leadership, our commonwealth and country are getting back on track faster than ever. Over three million jobs have been created since President Biden’s inauguration and Virginia’s unemployment rate is significantly lower than the national average. With job growth surpassing expectations last month, it’s clear that Democrats are following through on our promises to build our economy back stronger.

With Virginia on the path to a robust economic recovery thanks to Democrats’ American Rescue Plan, Glenn Youngkin’s opposition to the ARP is all the more unconscionable. Youngkin believes the same investments that are putting Virginians back to work, raising pay for teachers and police officers, saving small businesses from closing, and putting food on the table for working families are ‘unnecessary.’ Our next governor should be fighting for a strong recovery, not undermining it. While Youngkin offers empty words about a ‘rip-roaring economy,’ Democrats are already delivering it.”