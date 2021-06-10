Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Closures and Traffic Shift Expected This Week

Contractor crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) are scheduled to implement a significant traffic shift as early as Friday, June 11 on the Denbigh Boulevard Bridge over Interstate 64 in Newport News. To demolish and replace the existing westbound overpass bridge, which is the next stage of construction, both directions of traffic between Pocahontas Drive and Millwood Drive will move from the westbound section of the bridge to the newly constructed eastbound bridge. In order to perform the traffic shift, Denbigh Boulevard will be closed in both directions between Pocahontas Drive and Millwood Drive from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. starting as early as Friday, June 11, weather permitting. A signed detour will be in place directing motorists traveling along Warwick Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue to use Bland Boulevard as an alternate route. Following the completion of this shift, access to the businesses and other properties along the project corridor, as well as Trailblazer Drive, Pocahontas Drive and the Denbigh Boulevard service road, will be maintained. The full closure of Richneck Road at Denbigh Boulevard prohibiting traffic from turning to and from Denbigh Boulevard and Richneck Road will remain in place for the duration of construction. The full replacement of both the eastbound and westbound bridge sections carrying Denbigh Boulevard over I-64, between Jefferson Avenue and Warwick Boulevard, is estimated to be complete in spring 2022. All project work, including the upcoming traffic shift, is dependent upon weather conditions and subject to change. For more information on the Denbigh Boulevard Bridge Replacement Project, visit the VDOT website.