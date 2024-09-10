Denbigh Day Parade and Festival, Sat., Sept. 21

The official 64th Annual Denbigh Day Parade and Festival includes a parade, live music, games, inflatables, arts, crafts, vendors, amusements, food, and more!

The parade starts at 10 a.m. sharp on Saturday, Sept. 21 at Denbigh High School. Filled with fanfare, 60 parade units with more than 1,200 participants will skip and flip their way to the festival grounds at Courthouse Way Community Center. The parade includes a variety of cheerful marching bands from area high schools, decked-out vehicles, decorated floats, dance teams, and little leaguers, to name a few.

For more information, including the entire parade route map, visit nnparksandrec.org.