Department of Human Services Gateway Academy Enrollment Open

NORFOLK, VA – Looking for training certifications that lead to employment opportunities? Norfolk residents eligible for or receiving SNAP benefits can enroll now in the Summer 2020 Gateway Academy offered by the Department of Human Services Re-Entry Team.

Just one phone call could help someone get connected and started toward a career path. In addition to eligibility for SNAP benefits, the program requires that residents be eligible for enrollment at Tidewater Community College and able to participate in services virtually by phone, email, and/or computer.

All candidates must first complete four to six weeks of assigned activities such as job readiness classes and professional development workshops. Upon completion of all Gateway Academy activities, participants will be eligible for funding for select Tidewater Community College programs including culinary arts and hospitality, health care, information technology, transportation, and skilled trades.

TCC programs vary in duration from eight to 12 weeks. Classes are offered Monday – Friday during business hours.

To confirm eligibility and enroll, call or email Madonna Flores, 757-664-7799, or madonna.flores@norfolk.gov. Provide name, date of birth, phone number, and program of interest. Applicants scheduled for enrollment upon verification and receipt of additional information.

Act fast! Enrollment ends August 15.