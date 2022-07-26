DEQ Hosts Air Quality Workshop Thursday

By: City of Newport News

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is hosting an air quality workshop to discuss plans for installing air quality monitors and sensors in the Southeast Community of Newport News. The workshop takes place 6:30 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, at the C. Waldo Scott Center, 3100 Wickham Avenue. Residents are invited to the workshop to learn about and provide feedback on the study, as well as air quality monitor and sensor locations. Part of the Tidewater Air Monitoring and Evaluation (TAME) project, this air quality study is being conducted to better understand the impacts of coal dust pollution. Through the TAME project, DEQ will deploy a series of air quality monitors and sensors to measure air toxins along with particulate pollution from coal dust. The DEQ received more than half a million dollars from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to investigate air quality related to coal dust in two historic Tidewater communities – the Southeast Community and Lambert’s Point in Norfolk. Data collected will help DEQ, the Virginia Department of Health and local partners in collaborative efforts to address air quality concerns and determine next steps. DEQ is holding quarterly meetings with community members throughout the study. For more information on TAME, please visit www.DEQ.Virginia.gov/TAME.