Design Public Hearings Happening This Week for Express Lanes Project

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is holding a design public hearing virtually Wednesday, September 29, and in-person Thursday, September 30, to share information and receive feedback on the proposed design plans for the Newport News segment of the Hampton Roads Express Lanes project on I-64. The plans include converting the existing high occupancy vehicle lane into an Express Lane, converting a general purpose lane into an Express Lane, and widening the existing lanes to add a buffer between the lanes. The Newport News segment of the project starts 1.20 miles west of Denbigh Boulevard in Newport News and ends at 0.139 miles east of LaSalle Avenue in Hampton for a project length of approximately 13.5 miles. Virtual Design Public Hearing – Wednesday, September 29, 5:30 p.m.; Registration required In-Person Design Public Hearing – Thursday, September 30, 4-7 p.m.; Y.H. Thomas Community Center, 1300 Thomas Street, Hampton, VA 23669 The purpose of the meeting is to give citizens an opportunity to review the project exhibits on display, meet with VDOT representatives and provide input. The virtual meeting will include a presentation by VDOT project engineers with the opportunity for the public to ask questions verbally and via an online chat format. The in-person public hearing will be an open-house format meeting with no formal presentation. Express Lanes are designed to transport more motorists through the region while helping to alleviate congestion and allowing motorists travel options. This project also includes replacing the bridges on I-64 over LaSalle Avenue in both directions and rehabilitating the bridges over Armistead Avenue on I-64 in both directions. Visit 64expresslanes.org for more details on the project. In case of technical issues or inclement weather, the virtual public hearing back-up date is October 1 at 5:30 and the in-person back-up date is October 7 from 4-7 p.m. at the same location.