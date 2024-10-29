Desperately Seeking Newspapers at PRAS

Recycle your newspapers or shredded paper at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS). The shelter is in desperate need of newspapers to refill their empty supply bin! Used to line all the animal kennels, newspapers are a daily necessity.

Please bring any old newspapers you find lying around at home or in your office to PRAS at 5843 Jefferson Avenue at your earliest convenience.

While you’re there, check out all the large breed adult dogs and cats whose adoption fees are being sponsored by Casey Subaru this Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 30 – 31. Find a new fur-ever friend to go trick-or-treating with you!