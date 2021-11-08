Details on Traffic Signal Project Available For Viewing

Newport News Department of Engineering is inviting residents to learn more about the traffic signal installation project on Jefferson Avenue at Pavilion Place. The department will install a mast arm traffic signal along with pedestrian pushbuttons, pedestrian signal displays, emergency vehicle preemption equipment, and video detection.

Information on the project can be viewed online and comments can be submitted by mail or email until December 3. Maps, drawings, and other details are available for review at City Hall in the Department of Engineering. All written comments or requests should reference: Traffic Signal Installation: Jefferson Avenue at Pavilion Place (UPC 111035) and be sent to: Bridjette Parker, Department of Engineering, 2400 Washington Avenue, 7th Floor, Newport News, VA 23607.

For more information, residents can call the City’s 311 Center at 757-933-2311.