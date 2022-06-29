DHS/FEMA Seek Public Comment on Nuclear Power Plant Emergency Notifications

Short-Term Rental Ordinances PassedCity Council approved ordinances last night that amend the City Code to permit and regulate short-term rentals. The regulations seek to balance the interests of residents and protect the character of neighborhoods while allowing property owners who wish to operate short-term rentals the ability to do so. The amendments provide standards for short-term rental units that focus on the property owner’s responsibilities, on-site requirements, inhabitants’ safety, reduction of noise concerns, and the number of lodgers. The new regulations limit the number of overnight lodgers, require the unit to be the property owner’s primary residence, provide a safety plan with working fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and carbon monoxide detectors, and ensure that the unit meets all applicable city and state building and health codes. Further, the amendments allow multiple-family development property owners to utilize a limited portion of their units for short-term rentals. Before approving the new ordinances, some members of City Council expressed concern with a few of the requirements (e.g., number of lodgers, primary residence requirement, and others). The City Manager indicated she would have staff look at those specific concerns and come back to Council with a report and options for tweaking the requirements. Prior to the adoption of these ordinances, short-term rentals were not allowed in the city of Newport News. There were numerous citizens who spoke at last night’s meeting and lengthy discussions among Councilmembers. The entire meeting and the agenda items, including the short-term rental ordinances, can be viewed online. City to Apply for Transportation GrantsLast night, City Council approved the city’s application for over $31M in Fiscal Year (FY) 2025, FY 2026, and FY 2027 Smart Scale Program, and Six-Year Improvement Plan grant funds through the Virginia Department of Transportation. The purpose of the Smart Scale Program is to reduce congestion, increase safety, improve accessibility, and increase land-use efficiency. The application is for four projects and one alternate: (1) Oyster Point Road Widening from Warwick Boulevard to Arboretum Way – $9M; (2) Warwick Boulevard Widening from Enterprise Drive to Fort Eustis Boulevard – $9.8M; (3) Birthplace of America Trail (BoAT) – $8.8M; (4) J. Clyde Morris Boulevard Widening from Diligence Drive to Louise Drive – $4.2M; (5 – alternate) Jefferson Avenue Improvements Project, from Constitution Way to Sea Pine Line – $20.6M. The grants, if awarded, require no local match and would fully fund the projects. On-demand viewing of last night’s entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv. Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 12. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.