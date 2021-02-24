Diageo North America Announces $1 Million Gift to Hampton University for Student Scholarships

~Diageo’s permanent endowment fund is underwritten with a $975,000 gift~

HAMPTON, Va. (Feb. 10, 2021) – Hampton University has been named a recipient of a $1 million gift from Diageo North America to create a permanent endowment fund and provide financial aid grants to talented students across different disciplines and majors. This is part of a broader innovative program that Diageo North America announced to support 25 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), focused on building opportunities to develop future leaders and help shape a more equitable society. The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of students over the years across the country.

“Many thanks to Diageo North America for its investment in our students and the 24 other HBCUs involved in this initiative. This contribution will ensure our talented and bright students will continue to receive an education for life,” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey.

Named the Diageo Endowed Scholarship Fund, the scholarship will be available in perpetuity to support 10 Hampton University students annually. Awards will be $2,000 each. Student recipients must be sophomores, juniors or seniors, and must have a minimum GPA of 2.75. The scholarship is open to all majors, but preference will be given to Engineering, Chemistry, Marketing, and Communications majors.

The Diageo Last Dollar Scholarship Fund has been established to last one year. The investment of $25,000 will provide 20 scholarships of $1250 each for students meeting the criteria previously identified. It will specifically ensure that students in need will receive financial assistance which otherwise would not be available to pay outstanding balances on University accounts.

With a goal of helping to change the complexion of the industry, Diageo North America has also committed to taking a step to build a pipeline of talented leaders through an internship platform over the coming years and Hampton University will be part of it. The company will provide opportunities for HBCU students to gain valuable work experience at a fast pace that could help them with their future career aspirations or jump-start their career in the consumer goods industry.

“We are proud to partner with these esteemed institutions and to do our part to help shape a more equitable society by providing opportunities for future leaders,” said Debra Crew, President, Diageo North America. “This initiative further deepens Diageo’s commitment to making a long term and sustainable impact on underrepresented communities.”

“I am convinced that broader opportunity is the key for African American students to be able to go into the world to change it for the better and make bold and new exciting ideas come to life,” said Erica J. Johnson, Director, Federal Affairs & Diageo USVI at Diageo North America and Hampton University Alum. “Diageo’s endowment program will have a positive impact across the HBCU community, and I look forward to seeing the many doors it will open to talented students in the years to come.”

This initiative was created by working closely with Diageo North America’s African Heritage Business Resource Group (A.H.E.A.D.) to focus on the priorities and actions, along with the right partnerships, to make the most meaningful impact in the Black community.

