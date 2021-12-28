Diamond District Request for Interest (RFI) released

The City of Richmond is officially inviting development teams to submit information to be considered for the city’s Diamond District Project.

Just three miles from the historic James River and four miles to downtown, the Diamond District is a prime redevelopment site, ideally located at the crossroads of I-64/I-95 and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Its location offers unparalleled access to the region and the entire East Coast by road, rail and air. It borders the fast-growing Scott’s Addition neighborhood and is the home of the MiLB Richmond Flying Squirrels.

“Richmond offers so many of the things people and businesses are seeking – location, diversity, authenticity and affordability,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “Richmond is the place to be, and the Diamond District is positioned to be a crown jewel in our economically thriving city.”

“We’re proud that Richmond keeps showing up on lists of America’s coolest, best and most livable cities, and our economic development momentum continues with the Diamond District redevelopment,” said Leonard Sledge, Director of Economic Development for the City of Richmond. “We’re excited to invite potential partners to step up now to help fully unleash the potential of the Diamond District and create great opportunities for the people and businesses of Richmond.”

For the Request for Interest (RFI) document, please visit www.rvadiamond.com. Submissions are due on February 15, 2022 at 3 p.m.