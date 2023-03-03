Digital Entertainment Startup to Expand in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Magazine Jukebox (MJB) Inc., a company that provides commercial spaces with a digital alternative to traditional print magazines, will invest $1 million to expand in the City of Norfolk. The company’s technology will soon be deployed by Ziosk, a tabletop platform currently in use in more than 2,000 quick service restaurants across the country. It was recently launched at Massanutten Resort, where MJB’s software has been added to Massanutten’s website for its more than 1,100 rental units. MJB has been deployed in more than 100 medical offices with Baptist Health of South Florida and the University of Miami Health System and is also being used by Choice Hotels. The company’s investment will create 20 new jobs to support its new contracts and rapid growth, quadrupling current staffing.

“We are proud that Magazine Jukebox, an emerging leader in the technology services sector, was founded in Virginia and continues to reinvest in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The entrepreneurial drive demonstrated by its founders has already generated an impressive list of clients and reinforces our commitment to ensuring an innovation economy that supports Virginia’s startups and small businesses. We look forward to supporting Magazine Jukebox’s continued success in the City of Norfolk.” “Virginia hosts a top-ranked tech talent market in the U.S., and Magazine Jukebox will continue to benefit from our industry workforce pipeline at its location in the City of Norfolk,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Supporting the growth of existing businesses of all sizes is a priority, and the Virginia Jobs Investment Program will provide valuable assistance to the company in the recruitment and training of 20 new employees.”

“We want to thank Governor Glenn Youngkin and the Norfolk economic development team for their help and support as we take our company to the next level. We are proud to be a Virginia-based company, and we believe Norfolk is the perfect place for us to grow,” said Scott Janney, Magazine Jukebox Co-Founder/CEO. “The city’s investment and support of technology startups like ours has been a driving force in our decision to launch our company in this community and remain in this community. Hampton Roads is rich in entrepreneurial talent, and we are excited about the opportunity to work with the state and local economic development officials as we expand our operations in a community that we have called home for more than 20 years.” “Norfolk is the innovation and technology hub of the region. Innovative concepts and advanced technology systems are growing and thriving in the City of Norfolk with businesses like Magazine Jukebox,” said City of Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander. “Their success is proof that out-of-the-box concepts can and will take a small business from the startup phase to inevitable, promising growth. Thank you, Magazine Jukebox, for your investment in Norfolk.”

“The Hampton Roads Alliance congratulates the City of Norfolk in expanding innovative companies like Magazine Jukebox,” said CEO of the Hampton Roads Alliance Doug Smith. “In our work of growing the regional economy, we look at the success of startup companies as an indicator of a healthy economic ecosystem that provides the support and resources for existing companies and those eyeing Hampton Roads as their new location. We look forward to sharing this announcement of a Norfolk-grown business with our domestic and international networks.” “Magazine Jukebox Inc.’s investment proves the creative economy is a viable, innovative industry that can bring dollars to Norfolk and add value to the Commonwealth,” said Delegate Jackie Hope Glass. “Working with the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, Norfolk’s effort to make space and support the creative industry is a step in the right direction. To sustain this model, more energy, effort, and, yes, money will be needed. Magazine Jukebox is hopefully the first of many businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors to create socially valuable and sustainable creative jobs in our Commonwealth.”

Founded in 2020, Magazine Jukebox Inc. is a subscription-as-a-service company that proudly serves more than 1,000 locations across the nation by providing a green, sustainable method of replacing physical print magazines in public spaces. Through the custom QR codes and displays which the company distributes, users can access clean, sustainable magazines from their own personal smart devices. During their visit, they can access such magazines as Better Homes and Gardens, Popular Mechanics, People magazine and more, and the access continues for up to 36 hours. Magazine Jukebox is based out of Norfolk and works with a wide array of business types including salons, car dealerships, medical centers, and any business that has a waiting area. This innovation of existing technology is the future of magazines in public spaces; gone are yesterday’s outmoded, wasteful, and unhygienic magazine racks. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Norfolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia and will support Magazine Jukebox’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.