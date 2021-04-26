Discover a Fresh New Take on Mariners’ Park

Summer is on the horizon, and The Mariners’ Museum and Park invites you to connect with nature with a guided tour of The Mariners’ Park and Noland Trail! Tour dates are 9 a.m. various Wednesdays and Saturdays through July. Each tour is limited to 15 guests and must be reserved by visiting the Museum’s website. The cost is $1 per person for non-Mariners’ Museum members and free for members.

This tour is perfect for outdoor fun and adventure with family or friends. The unique walking trek will take 90 minutes and features an in-depth narrative of trees and plants, including an overview history of the scenic 550-acre Mariners’ Park. The content of the tour is geared towards adults and children 10 and up, but all ages are welcome. For those who desire a more engaging experience, download the free “iNaturalist” (Apple, Google) or “Seek” (Apple, Google) apps. To engage younger guests, check out the free Pirate Scavenger Hunt or Tree ID Walk activities that can be used to explore the Park and Noland Trail. Guests are encouraged to help the Muesum’s Park team gather data about wildlife in The Mariners’ Park.

To learn more about the guided tours visit www.marinersmuseum.org.