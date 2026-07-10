Discover Hidden Treasures at Friends Public Library Bookstore

Book lovers and bargain hunters alike are invited to discover a hidden gem tucked away inside the Grissom Library. Operated by the Friends of the Public Library, the nonprofit’s used bookstore offers an impressive selection of books and media at prices starting at just $1 or less.

Shoppers will find something for every interest, including bestselling fiction, cookbooks, craft books, children’s books, science fiction, history titles, and many other genres. Beyond books, the bookstore also carries DVDs, CDs, Blu-ray discs, audiobooks, and magazines, making it a great place to browse for affordable entertainment.

By purchasing books and other items from the volunteer-run Friends Bookstore, shoppers help the Friends of the Public Library fund programs at the Newport News Public Library. Proceeds from the bookstore directly benefit the Friends’ mission of enhancing library services and opportunities for young readers throughout the community.

The bookstore is located on the lower level of the Grissom Branch Library. Visitors can access the entrance by driving around to the back of the building and down the hill; where a hidden treasure awaits.

The Friends of the Public Library Used Bookstore is open Wednesdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., as well as the second Saturday of each month from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please note that the bookstore accepts cash or checks only.

Whether you’re searching for your next great read, a classic movie, or a unique bargain, stop by, explore the shelves, and support local library programs for children with every purchase. For more information, visit the library’s website.