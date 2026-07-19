Discover the Joy of Learning at Any Age

Retirement doesn’t have to mean slowing down, it can be the perfect time to learn something new.

The Christopher Newport University LifeLong Learning Society (LLS) invites adults of retirement age to its Annual Open House on Wednesday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Peebles Theatre Lobby at the Ferguson Center for the Arts.

LLS is a membership organization that offers a wide variety of educational and social opportunities for lifelong learners. There are no tests, grades, or educational prerequisites, just a curiosity to learn. Members can explore engaging lectures, courses, interest groups, luncheons, field trips, and other activities while connecting with people who share a passion for learning.

The Open House is a great opportunity for both returning and prospective members to explore upcoming classes, meet instructors, ask questions, and discover everything LLS has to offer. Light refreshments will be provided by premier sponsor Warwick Forest.